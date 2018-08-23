Clear
City's First Private Art Museum Opens

It's now open in Rochester

Posted: Thu Aug 23 17:02:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 17:02:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

ots:1st private art museum private art muesum.bmp rochester's first private art museum is opening its doors. private museum-vo-1 lowerthird2line:city's 1st private art museum rochester, mn it's called the "charles e. gagnon museum and sculpture garden"...and it houses sculptures and paintings from the owner...arlyn gagnon's late husband. this musuem took three decades to create and it's finally open. gagnon hopes this will create a unique art culture in rochester. xxx private museum-sot-1 lowerthird2line:arlyn gagnon owner, charles e. gagnon museum &amp; sculpture garden the community is growing to a point where we can offer more this is one of those offers. you can see the sculptures wednesday through sunday. gagnon gives two tours a day. /
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
