Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story

School Bus Safety

Students in Rochester learned how to stay safe on buses

Posted: Thu Aug 23 16:59:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 16:59:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for School Bus Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students at longfellow elementary school learned how buses get them safely to and from school in "first student's fourth annual safety dog bus tour." "first student" is the leading school transportation solutions provider in north america. school safe-vo-1 lowerthird2line:staying safe on the school bus rochester, mn jenifer doyle is a safety expert with the company. she and the bus drivers explained the safety features of school buses to students. doyle says the seats are designed to protect the children. xxx school safety-sotvo-1 lowerthird2line:jenifer doyle multi-site safety manager, first student we rely on a system called compartmentaliz ation to keep children safe in our school buses. the seats are specially designed. there is a special type and thickness of foam and the seats are set a certain distance apart to spread the crash impact for children school safety-sot-3 kids also signed a safety pledge - and got to hang out with safety dog. students were reminded to do their part to stay safe on the bus by staying seated and facing forward. / live weather tease live wx tease-live-2
Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City's First Private Art Museum Opens

Image

School Bus Safety

Image

Program for Hungry Students

Image

First Testimony for Defense of Braedon Bowers

Image

'Real Men Wear Pink' looks to raise awareness about breast cancer

Image

Breathalyzer demonstration offered at Thursdays on First and 3rd

Image

Testimony grows emotional in murder trial

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-23-18)

Image

Arielle Breaking News

Image

Politicizing the Mollie Tibbetts murder

Community Events