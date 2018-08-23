Speech to Text for School Bus Safety

students at longfellow elementary school learned how buses get them safely to and from school in "first student's fourth annual safety dog bus tour." "first student" is the leading school transportation solutions provider in north america. school safe-vo-1 lowerthird2line:staying safe on the school bus rochester, mn jenifer doyle is a safety expert with the company. she and the bus drivers explained the safety features of school buses to students. doyle says the seats are designed to protect the children. xxx school safety-sotvo-1 lowerthird2line:jenifer doyle multi-site safety manager, first student we rely on a system called compartmentaliz ation to keep children safe in our school buses. the seats are specially designed. there is a special type and thickness of foam and the seats are set a certain distance apart to spread the crash impact for children school safety-sot-3 kids also signed a safety pledge - and got to hang out with safety dog. students were reminded to do their part to stay safe on the bus by staying seated and facing forward.