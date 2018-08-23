Speech to Text for Program for Hungry Students

looking forward to seeing their friends again...others are happy to have a reliable lunch. hunger is an issue in our area. that's why channel one food bank is filling backpacks to feed hungry students. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is live at the food bank now - jeremiah? xxx backpack program-lintro-3 katie-i'm at the channel one regional food bank here in rochester where i spoke to volunteers here to learn more about food insecurity... backpack program-lintro-4 and they tell me who's affect the most are children...and school starts next week here in rochester...this food bank is working to make sure students stay full to learn. backpack program-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:program for hungry students rochester, mn vo:kids are gearing up and heading to class for another school year. but many students will come to class hungry. lowerthird2line:linda olson rochester, mn sot: there are many kids that when they're in school they wont have food over the weekends. backpack program-lpkg-4 the u-s department of agriculture yearly review reports that between 20-15 and 20- 16...nearly 14 million students lacked access to enough food. a statistic that is all to real for those at channel one food bank. sot: a number of years ago we had the schools and some local faith organizations reach out to us and they were sharing stories that they were seeing certain children come to school every monday and things just kind of gone down hill over the weekend. vo:that's where the backpack program comes in. nat back pack zipping vo:each week during the school year...channel one regional food bank fill backpacks like these for school staff to discreetly give to needy students. inside is two full meals for students to have over the weekend... when they come back to school they're not ready to learn...theyre not ready to be in that classroom barbara schramm helps recruit volunteers at the bank...she says people don't know important it is to have food. she tells me being able to provide food to needy families is what motivates her to come in everyday. sot: it was a perfect fit how much more basic needs of helping people more can you get than feeding them. vo: but they need help...their goal is 29- thousand dollars. if you break that down...linda olson tells me it cost 72- dollars to feed one child. sot: and that provides backpacks throughout the whole school year...its really wonderful backpack program-ltag-2 children enrolled in the backpack program are chosen based upon eligibility for free and reduced price lunches as identified by the schools in olmsted county. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. backpack program-tag-2 and if you would like to donate or volunteer...hea d to k-i-m-t-dot- com where you'll find the link to this story under local news. school safety-vo-3