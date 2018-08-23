Speech to Text for First Testimony for Defense of Braedon Bowers

in the braedon bowers murder trial and the defense called up their first witness, bower's grandmother. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick was there as she gave her testimonty regarding her conversation with bowers after the stabbing. he's live at the courthouse for us now. brian? xxx bowers trial-lintro-2 katie - while braeden bowers is accused of wielding a knife and stabbing wraymond todd in may last year...when bowers' grandmother took the stand today she had a hard time talking about what happened that day to her grandson. she was one of the first people he called when everything happened. xxx bowers trial-lmpkg-1 bowers trial-lmpkg-2 sad tears frustration that's how laine church, braedon bowers grandmother describes braedon's relationship with his mother, tamela. she says she saw him the morning of may 30th before the stabbing and said he was going to go over to tamela's house to talk with her. but when he got there, bowers explained he became upset seeing all the people there. bowers trial-lmpkg-3 he said he was over his mothers house and she said all i wanted to do was just go and see my mom and talk to my mom and she had all these other people over there and that's when he started to cry bowers trial-lmpkg-4 he then explained to church what happened. they jumped tim did they say who they was raymond todd and i believe colby or cody maybe both that's when she told him to document his injuries saying he acted in self defense. the text message reads if you have any marks on you take pictures and send to me this was self- defense who sent that text message i sent that bowers trial-ltag-2 the state then explained that church did not witness the stabbing. and point out she actually sent a message back to bowers after he sent her pictures of his injuries saying to delete the message out of fear of it being used against him. live at the cerro gordo county courthouse brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. thank you brian. court will resume again tomorrow morning. we will be in the courtroom to bring you the latest. theft arrest-mug-3