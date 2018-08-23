Speech to Text for 'Real Men Wear Pink' looks to raise awareness about breast cancer

cancer society is kicking off its "real men wear pink" campaign.xxx real men wear pnk-vo-1 lowerthird2line:real men wear pink rochester, mn as a husband all i could do was hold her hand - say im here for you. i knew nothing about it and to me that's just not acceptable bengt bernhardsen is one of this year's american cancer society participants. that's a group of influential men across the country who are pledging to raise at least 25-hundred dollars for breast cancer research. the men introduced themselves to the public today in peace plaza. bernhardsen decided to get involved because his wife is a breast cancer survivor.xxx real men wear pnk-sot-1 lowerthird2line:bengt bernhardsen real men wear pink participant it hits very close to home and she worked hard through it. a real trooper. had every reason to complain but never did the participants are also challenged to wear pink every day during october - which is breast cancer awareness month. some participants say they even plan to dye their hair and beards pink to raise awareness. / recent