Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story

'Real Men Wear Pink' looks to raise awareness about breast cancer

The campaign gets influential men together to raise money for breast cancer research.

Posted: Thu Aug 23 16:32:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 16:32:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for 'Real Men Wear Pink' looks to raise awareness about breast cancer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cancer society is kicking off its "real men wear pink" campaign.xxx real men wear pnk-vo-1 lowerthird2line:real men wear pink rochester, mn as a husband all i could do was hold her hand - say im here for you. i knew nothing about it and to me that's just not acceptable bengt bernhardsen is one of this year's american cancer society participants. that's a group of influential men across the country who are pledging to raise at least 25-hundred dollars for breast cancer research. the men introduced themselves to the public today in peace plaza. bernhardsen decided to get involved because his wife is a breast cancer survivor.xxx real men wear pnk-sot-1 lowerthird2line:bengt bernhardsen real men wear pink participant it hits very close to home and she worked hard through it. a real trooper. had every reason to complain but never did the participants are also challenged to wear pink every day during october - which is breast cancer awareness month. some participants say they even plan to dye their hair and beards pink to raise awareness. / recent
Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City's First Private Art Museum Opens

Image

School Bus Safety

Image

Program for Hungry Students

Image

First Testimony for Defense of Braedon Bowers

Image

'Real Men Wear Pink' looks to raise awareness about breast cancer

Image

Breathalyzer demonstration offered at Thursdays on First and 3rd

Image

Testimony grows emotional in murder trial

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-23-18)

Image

Arielle Breaking News

Image

Politicizing the Mollie Tibbetts murder

Community Events