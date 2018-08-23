Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story

Breathalyzer demonstration offered at Thursdays on First and 3rd

An officer administers the test to help raise awareness about how quickly someone can become too intoxicated to drive.

Posted: Thu Aug 23 16:30:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 16:30:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Breathalyzer demonstration offered at Thursdays on First and 3rd

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

opportunity at thursdays on first and third is back by popular demand. the rochester police department - the olmsted county sheriff's office - and those with the towards zero deaths campaign are teaming up to offer voluntary breathalyzer tests. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is there - annalise - can you explain how the test works?xxx breathalyzer test-live-3 yes raquel i'm here at the rochester police department's tent at thursdays on first and third. breathalyzer test-live-2 if you're out enjoying thursdays on first and third today and you've had a drink or two - you can come by the tent and take a breathalyzer test to learn just how much alcohol affects you. here's how it works... takes the test. it's a reminder that alcohol and driving never mix. if you want to take the test - they'll be here until 8 tonight. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. with labor day weekend approaching - law enforcement is having extra d-w-i patrols through the holiday weekend. every year - minnesota law enforcement officers make more than 4- hundred drunk driving arrests during this holiday weekend. / carlson arrest-vogrx-4
Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City's First Private Art Museum Opens

Image

School Bus Safety

Image

Program for Hungry Students

Image

First Testimony for Defense of Braedon Bowers

Image

'Real Men Wear Pink' looks to raise awareness about breast cancer

Image

Breathalyzer demonstration offered at Thursdays on First and 3rd

Image

Testimony grows emotional in murder trial

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-23-18)

Image

Arielle Breaking News

Image

Politicizing the Mollie Tibbetts murder

Community Events