Speech to Text for Breathalyzer demonstration offered at Thursdays on First and 3rd

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

opportunity at thursdays on first and third is back by popular demand. the rochester police department - the olmsted county sheriff's office - and those with the towards zero deaths campaign are teaming up to offer voluntary breathalyzer tests. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is there - annalise - can you explain how the test works?xxx breathalyzer test-live-3 yes raquel i'm here at the rochester police department's tent at thursdays on first and third. breathalyzer test-live-2 if you're out enjoying thursdays on first and third today and you've had a drink or two - you can come by the tent and take a breathalyzer test to learn just how much alcohol affects you. here's how it works... takes the test. it's a reminder that alcohol and driving never mix. if you want to take the test - they'll be here until 8 tonight. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. with labor day weekend approaching - law enforcement is having extra d-w-i patrols through the holiday weekend. every year - minnesota law enforcement officers make more than 4- hundred drunk driving arrests during this holiday weekend. / carlson arrest-vogrx-4