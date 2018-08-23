Speech to Text for Testimony grows emotional in murder trial

day four of a first-degree murder trial in cerro gordo county. murder trial-stngr-3 braedon bowers is accused of stabbing 23- year-old- wraymond todd in the chest with a knife in may of 20-17. todd later died at mercy medical center - north iowa a few days later. today bowers' friend who took him out of the county after the stabbing was called to the stand to share her testimony. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick was in the courtroom today... he joins us now live from studio three - brian?xxx murder trial-lintro-3 raquel the first person the state called to the stand was cody bublitz - the brother of taylor bublitz who spoke yesterday. he told the court that he was just feet away from todd when bowers pulled up to the house. he says bowers tried to hit todd with his car. when he stepped out of the vehicle... bublitz says todd threw the first punch... and he tried to stop the two from fighting. that's when he noticed todd had been stabbed... and bowers took off. we learned today that bowers would later meet up with anastasia beebe... who then gave him a ride out of town.xxx murder trial-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:friend of bowers takes the stand mason city, ia natural sound beebe grew emotional speaking about her long time friend braedon bowers in court. natural sound after the stabbing - beebe said she she followed bowers to his mother's house but when he got angry and drove off... she wasn't able to keep up with him. that's when she received a text message. murder trial-mpkg-3 he said he's going to bust his windows out when he came back murder trial-mpkg-4 when she returned to the house - braedon had already left and started to call her for help. lots of the phone calls at 3:35 337 and 338 correct yes that is when bowers changed clothes and they took off to her parents' house. they stayed there one night before they were told to leave. why can't you stay there because that he told me the cops were on us. i was going to sit somewhere and get caught they were later caught in hancock county. while on the stand - she was questioned about how bowers reacted after they were stopped by law enforcement. was he scared yes was the remorseful yes what did he do that made you think he was remorseful what did he say i remember him telling me that he's sorry and he was crying . / murder trial-ltag-2 the prosecution rested its case today - making way for the defense to start questioning witnesses. testimony will pick back up in the morning - and i'll be there to bring you continuing coverage as the trial moves toward a verdict. in studio three - brian tabick - k- i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. we will hear from the defense's first witness today - braedon bowers's grandmother - who described a conversation she had with him after the stabbing. that's coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at six. / tibbetts-vo-1 the