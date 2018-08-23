Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-23-18)

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 while we have been enjoying some cooler and drier air across the area, we're tracking the arrival of some more showers and storms for tonight. these will arrive in two rounds. the first will move in overnight and into friday morning. this will taper off a bit during the middle of the day and early afternoon, but by the later afternoon and into friday evening we'll see the second round arrive. severe weather is possible, but most of the threat should stay in southeastern iowa. a couple of storms could become severe in our area with the risks mainly being for hail and wind. the cloud cover will stick around into saturday morning. a warm front that's bringing the storms for friday will bring the heat for the weekend. the clouds will move out saturday afternoon and give way to sunshine and highs in the mid 80's. we're tracking more showers and storms for sunday and monday but they will be more isolated. better chances of widespread rain will move in on next tuesday. temperatures won't cool down to the lower 80's to upper 70's until next wednesday and thursday. tonight: scattered storms. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 6 to 12 mph. friday: scattered storms. highs: mid 70's. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph. friday night: storms ending. lows: lower 60's. winds: southwest at 4 to 8 mph.