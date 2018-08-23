Speech to Text for Politicizing the Mollie Tibbetts murder

positive in everything. and just hours after police identified and charged an undocumented immigrant for the murder of mollie tibbetts... local and national lawmakers made her death political. iowa governor kim reynolds and republican senators chuck grassley and joni ernst issused statements showing their frustration with the immigration system saying ? quote ? we cannot allow these tragedies to continue. we asked kimt political analyst dr eric shoars to weigh in on whether or not these responses help o"political parties will me hay of that, especially if the narrative is; illegal immigration is causing ills to the society. so this is going to add to the republican's narrative, to donald trump's narrative for that wall to be built, for tougher immigration policies in the upcoming election cycle." the american civil liberties of iowa has released a statement saying its unfortunate that during a tragedy like this some people choose to polarize our communities and our state by politicizing the situation and emphasizing the immigration status