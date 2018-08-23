Clear

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-23-18

Another beautiful day.

at wall(((it is another brisk morning with lows falling to the low 50's. we are clear as we start off but more clouds will be moving back in later today as highs climb to the upper 70's again. rain chances will return late evening with better chances tonight. storm chances will last through friday with a slight chance for severe weather. these storms will bring the heat back for the weekend. temperatures climbing back into the mid 80's for highs this saturday and sunday. we're tracking more storms for sunday and also more rounds early next week as well. our weather pattern will essentially stall out bringing more chances for storms early next week as the heat sticks around. today: increasing clouds. highs: upper 70's. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: isolated showers. lows: around 60. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. friday: scattered storms. thanks jon.
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 52°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
