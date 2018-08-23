Speech to Text for Breathalyzer tests at Thursdays on First & 3rd

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

labor day is still a couple weeks away, but olmsted county law enforcement is preparing people for it now. today at thursdays on first and third, people can voluntarily take a breathalyzer test to learn how alochol affects their blood alcohol content. labor day weekend is the 3rd worst holiday for drunk drivers... with almost four d?w?i? arrests an hour. according to the state of minnesota, more than 400 people drive drunk during the holiday weekend. sergeant jon turk says with so many educational opportunities like this, there are no excuses to drink and drive. it's disappointing that people take the risk by endangering the public and themselves by being out on the road. the breath tests will be at the rochester police department tent at thursdays on first and third from 4 to 8 tonight.