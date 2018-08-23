Clear

18th St. NW project delayed due to weather

Posted: Thu Aug 23 04:59:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 04:59:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

a massive reconstructio n project on 18th avenue northwest from 41st street to 55th street in rochester is falling behind schedule because of recent rain. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with how residents feel about the delay. tyler and arielle, this stretch of 18th avenue should be open to drivers today, but as you can see it's still a sea of orange cones and detour signs. this part of 18th is still getting repaved... and this mini roundabout is getting it's finishing touches. both are supposed to be open to drivers today, but now won't be open to saturday. bonnie nicks lives across the street from the construction. she says over the past 9 years, she's seen this northwest part of rochester get more crowded, leading to more traffic... and this is part of the reason why the project is happening. nicks and other residents say they don't mind the construction is delayed, as long as it gets done. i know when i come outside you know you can hear it and see it but it really hasn't impacted me that much. it's really hard to gauge how long these projects are going to take. but if it's just a few days, i'm not really worried about it. another note about the delay ? the intersection of 18th avenue and 41st street was supposed to be completely closed... now it won't close until saturday as well. live in rochester, all the work on 18th avenue costs a total of 7 million dollars. construction began last year and is expected to be finished in november.
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
