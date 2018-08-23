Speech to Text for Politicizing Mollie Tibbetts murder

the mollie tibbetts murder case is re?igniting the immigration debate and has some politicians placing blame on u?s laws for allowing something like this to happen. as we've reported ? the man charged with first degree murder ? christian bahena rivera ? is an undocumented immigrant who entered and has been living in this country illegally. kimt news three's deedee stiepan is looking into how this tragedy could impact the upcoming midterm election. the american civil liberties union of iowa says its disappointing that during a tragedy like this some are choosing to politicize the situation and emphasizing the immigration status of the person accused.. and whether you agree with it or not ? that's exactly what's happening. after learning of rivera's immigration status ? it didn't take long for politicians to respond. in her statement ? iowa governor kim reynolds said in part ? as iowans we are heartbroken and angry that a broken immigration system allowed a predator like this to live in our community. republican senators joni ernst and chuck grassley released a joint statement echoing the governor's comments and added ? too many iowans have been lost at the hands of criminals who broke our immigration laws. we cannot allow in a tweet republican candidate for minnesota governor jeff johnson says minnesotans are mourning for our neighbors to the south ? following that with a second tweet in which he said if elected he will not allow minnesota to become a sanctuary state.. something d?f?l candidate tim walz has proposed. i sat down with kimt political analyst dr eric shoars says the tibbetts case adds to the republican's narrative for tougher immigration policies ? so he expects to see this become a bigger political issue as we get closer to the november election. and while he says its not necessarily surprising ? it's disappointing to some.xx "mollie tibbetts's family and friends not only have to deal with their grief but their friend their family member is now a "political football" and that is extremely sad." mollie's aunt is speaking out saying in part ? "please thanks deedee. tibbetts alleged murderer made his first appearance before a judge yesterday ? he's due back in court august 31st.