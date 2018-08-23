Speech to Text for Day 3: Braedon Bowers trial continues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sharing their accounts of the stabbing of wraymond todd. murder trial-lvgxbx-1 murder trial-stnger-3 braedon bowers is accused of stabbing todd in the chest in may of 20-17. todd later died from his wound...and bowers now faces a 1st degree murder charge for his death. kimt news three's brian tabick was back in the courtroom today. he joins us live now with emotional tesimonty from those who saw it happen. xxx murder trial-lvo-3 katie - people who saw and heard what happened took the stand today. one of the main testimonies to highlight is murder trial-lmpkg-2 taylor bublitz's. she was a friend of wraymond todd and braedon bowers but says their friendships would often change. at this time bublitz says she nor todd were talkig to bowers because of insensitve text messages bowers sent regarding her son who died of sids. she explained that she told todd about the messages and he became upset and said he would beat him up if she wanted. bublitz says she had a good relationship with bowers' mother tamela harris and was at her house helping throw out garbage with todd and others when she says braedon drove in to the drive way at a high rate of speed right where todd was standing. bublitz says that is when todd threw the first punch, hitting bowers in the face as he was getting out of the car. during a fight that ensued after that is when todd was stabbed by bowers. a criminalist who deals with investigating finger prints took the stand today. she was given the knife police believe was used to stab todd, but says she was not able to confirm if bowers touched the knife. she did explain that there are several different reasons why that may have been-- whether it was too hot or cold or even if there is dust on the handle it could make it difficult. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. thank you brian. we will be back in the courtroom tomorrow.