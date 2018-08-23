MedCity Mafia recruiting teammates

Clear

med-city mafia. it sounds like an intimidating group... but the team of women who tear up the track one hip bump at a time are looking for new team members. and tonight was just the start. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the story. roller derby-sotvo-1 lowerthird2line:pirate queen co-captain, medcity mafia "it gets me out there, it gets me active, it is a great stress reliever just working out your aggressions but i think the best part about this team is the family that i have found here." lowerthird2line:the medcity mafia wants you rochester, mn pirate queen says you don't have to have any experience for this sport. they look for heart, passion, and someone who doesn't mind an elbow to the head. roller derby-pkg-4 while wearing a dress isn't recommended, what is are knee pads, elbow pads, and of course...a helmet. lowerthird2line:the medcity mafia wants you rochester, mn "shoulder injuries are really common, ankle injuries...and weve had a few people break bones but over 6 years a couple isnt too bad." in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / the women will train the potential recruits for about 3 months before they decide who will become an official member of the team. / tonight: mostly clear.
Community Events