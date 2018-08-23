Speech to Text for Water tower renovations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the past several years - the belair water tower in austin has been undergoing renovations... now, they are showing the community what they've accomplished. water tower-vo-1 water tower-vo-2 the well house that you see here had about 8 hundred and 90 thousand dollars worth of rennovations. the actual water tower was built in 19-55 and saw its facelift back in 20-10. it holds 1 million gallons of water for the city and those with austin utilities say events like these are important for community members to know where their money is going.xxx water tower-sot-1 water tower-sot-2 "most people don't have the opportunity to get inside and see all of the inner workings of how our system works" the city also handed out water saving utenciles like shower timers and sprinkler gauges. / k9 update-vo-1 k9