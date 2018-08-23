Speech to Text for Mr. Taco wins award

has grown quickly over the years is now being recognized for their hard work. mr taco-vo-1 mr taco-vo-2 luis garcia is the owner of mister taco in southbridge mall. he is being recognized by the john pappa john center as the entrepreneur of the month. he started as a food truck in northwood ten years ago. garcia then brought his truck to mason city before starting this businesses in southbridge mall. last year he opened another businesses called mister churro. garcia says one of the biggest reasons he wanted to move to this location despite closing businesses in the mall is the river city renaissance project. xxx mr taco-sot-1 mr taco-sot-2 most of my customers are here in downtown area you know i'm not really afraid about this project but if this project comes will be better you know for everybody especially for me will have a lot more traffic more people and have more customers garcia says he is looking to expand his businesses even more by selling beer and liquor as well in the future. / water