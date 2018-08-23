Speech to Text for Tips to protect yourself

do you protect yourself. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning ways to protect yourself so she can teach us. she is live for us now. annalise? running safety-lintro-2 katie - i met with taekwondo self defense instructor jim parry who told me when you're out somewhere like this running - you should be aware of your surroundings - run with a buddy if you can - and always let someone know where you are. he says your first option should be to run away from someone threatening you - but if they get too close for comfort - he tells me runners need to be ready to fight back. he showed me some basic self defense moves...take a look. xxx running safety-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:how to defend yourself rochester, mn curl your fingers in and thumb just goes across here if you hit the nose it creates blood the blood comes out but it also goes back into the throat. if someone cant breathe or thinks they cant breathe - they cant hurt you one two left right... then harder. punching nats... the jab and the reverse punch are really good if im right in your face so youre gonna actually come through. your whole body's gonna kinda twist into it if you hit hard enough youre gonna take teeth out maybe break the jaw nats... you have to be really close for this strike to work next strike is called a front middle kick you want to be the aggressor oh im gonna quick kick and see what happens... if you kick me and you kind of hurt me and im a bad guy im gonna be really mad from here you have a deadly shot at me now lay into one just lay into it. there you go. so that would be a kick that would be to the groin they've got you by the wrist you step in a little bit you could knee me from where youre at these are shoulders and theres a head on top of it and then youre gonna bring that right knee forward and just drive it forward and up yep very good hard nice someone grabs you and they have control of your body - worst case scenario you end up in a car. you do not want to end up in a car. i promise im not gonna hit you but if i move in and it looks like im going to hit you - you just let go as soon as i turn that - you cant hold on nats... yelling.... youll be bruised im sorry... its fine im tough running safety-ltag-2 and jim tells me that one of the most important things someone can do when they're being attacked is to yell as much as you can - especially the words "help me" to get someone else's attention to help you fight off an attacker. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. and in response to recent events - parry is receiving many requests to host another self defense class. he'll be teaching two free classes at terraloco in september - but is still working on finalizing dates and times. it was