Speech to Text for Celebrating Airport Upgrades

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terminal-stnger-2 happening right now... the rochester international airport is revealing extensive upgrades they've made to its terminal and u-s customs facility. kimt news three's calyn thompson is there to give us a live look.xxx customs terminal-lintro-2 katie - behind me is 12 million dollars of airport upgrades. the remodeling has been going on since april of last year... tonight the rochester international airport is finally revealing to the public. customs terminal-lvo-1 natural sound customs terminal-lnatvo-3 nat: ribbon cutting the reasoning behind these upgrades is for r-s-t to maintain its international status. the extensive remodel includes... new ticketing counters and baggage claim... ... as well as an expanded u-s customs facility. i'm told they're upgrades that will make international travel more convenient.xxx customs terminal-lsot-1 customs terminal-lsot-2 so having the ability to clear customs directly right here in rochester without having to make an additional stop just makes it that much easier for people to come here to minnesota and do business. customs terminal-lsot-3 sometimes our family flies international. so it would certainly be nice if there's a flight going somewhere international, it'd save us a lot of time. many people have been touring around the facility... and seem to be impressed. the hope is that it attracts more travelers to fly out of r- s-t. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. funding for the remodel included 7 million from federal funds and nearly 4 million from the city of rochester.