Program aims to help unconventional learners

rochester public schools is launching a new program aimed at helping students who do not thrive in a traditional education setting. it is developed by r-p-s - fernbrook family center - dodge fillmore olmsted county community corrections - and olmsted county community services. roch schools leap program-vo-1 lowerthird2line:"leap" to help young people rochester, mn denise moody - assistant director of student services explains the launching emerging adults program - known as "leap." the program is designed to not feel like the typical school experience.xxx roch schools leap program-sot-1 lowerthird2line:denise moody assistant director of student services, rochester public schools so it will really be a self determined kind of plan where they're able to create with the staff about what they want their future to look like - so creating their own goals this semester - the program will enroll between 5 and 8 students and will not be held at a school. moody tells us the district hasn't signed a lease yet - but they're looking at some different community building options.