Flights cancelled at Rochester International Airport

Two new flights out of Rochester are cancelled before they even officially begin. The number of airlines out of R-S-T remain at three. That's after Elite Airways says it will not offer service to Phoenix and St. Augustine from R-S-T... due to low bookings. One passenger I spoke to today was Ken Olson. He tells me he flies out of R-S-T once or twice a year. With family in Phoenix... he was excited about the new option. But after researching - he tells me he thinks it came down to cost. Ken Olson, Rochester, MN: "When I looked at the flights to Phoenix, I said that's just too much money. I can get a better deal from Delta so I'm just not interested in paying more money than I need to." Olson hadn't bought tickets from Elite Airways. For those who did... there will be refunds.