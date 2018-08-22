Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-22-18)

the fall-like weather has been well received so far across north iowa and southern minnesota. cooler temperatures will stick around tonight as well with overnight lows falling into the lower 50's. sunshine will start off thursday for the area, but then clouds will be increasing throughout the afternoon and evening. storms will return to the area late thursday night and for friday. there will be a couple of rounds of them with some of them being in the morning and then seeing another round by the late afternoon and early evening. the rain will end friday night and give way to sunshine to start the weekend. the heat will be back for the weekend with temperatures climbing back into the mid 80's for highs. we're tracking more storms for sunday and also more rounds early next week as well. our weather pattern will essentially stall out bringing more chances for storms early next week. tonight: mostly clear. lows: