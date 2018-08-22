Speech to Text for TIBBETTS LATEST

a man suspected of killing an iowa college student and hiding her body in a cornfield is due in court in less than an hour. cbs live feed 24?year?old cristhian bahena rivera is being charged with the first degree murder of mollie tibbetts. rivera is an undocumented immigrant who lived near tibbetts. she disappeared july 18th while out for jog. police say home surveillance video was the critical piece of evidence that helped crack the case. for the latest... cbs news corresponden t adriazna diaz reports from montezuma iowa./// "a body was discovered early this morning... we believe it to be the body of mollie tibbetts." the search for 20 year old mollie tibbetts came to a somber end on tuesday in a cornfield right off this dirt road about 12 miles from where she went missing. "cristhian bahena rivera, age 24... has been charged with murder in the 1st degree." the big break came over a week ago when investigators obtained surveillance video of tibbetts jogging. they noticed a black chevy malibu following her. police traced the car to rivera and brought him in for questioning on monday. "he tells us that he sees mollie running... he actually tells us that he ran along side of her or behind her." rivera says tibbetts threatened to call police. "she took off running. he in turn chased her down. and then he tells us that at some point in time he blacks out." in an affidavit, police say rivera told them when he "came to" he found tibbetts' body in his trunk and "noticed blood on the side of her head." he "dragged tibbetts on foot to a secluded location in a cornfield." after the interview, police say rivera guided them to her location "from memory". rivera ? who's been in the area between 4 and 7 years ?? worked at a nearby dairy farm, owned by the family of local republican leader craig lang. in a statement the farm said rivera passed a government screening that made him eligible to work. tibbets family is not commenting at this time but we saw them outside here at police briefing, while the suspect was being held inside. adriana diaz, cbs news, montezuma, iowa. police aren't saying whether rivera and tibbetts knew each other. rivera is being held on one million dollars bond. if convicted he faces life in prison without parole. here are some additional things we know about the suspect in custody. authorities say he is a mexican national who entered the country illegally. they say the 24? year?old has lived in poweshiek county for the last few years. a search of iowa and federal court records did not reveal a prior criminal record... but it's his immmigration status that's turned the case political. president trump weighed in during a rally in west virginia ?? as he advocated for a border wall./// you heard about today with the illegal alien coming in, very sadly from mexico, and you saw what happened to that incredible young woman. should have never happened. illegally in our country. iowa governor kim reynolds also issued a statement... saying in part?? "as iowans, we are heartbroken, and we are angry. we are angry that a broken immigration system allowed a predator like this to live in our community." meanwhile... civil rights advocates are speaking out following news of the arrest of rivera. joe henry??an iowa latino activist says rivera's actions are his own./// we feel very bad here. our hearts go out to the victim's family. this crime was committed by an individual, not by the immigrant community. crimes can be committed by anybody, any group of people." the american civil liberties union of iowa echoed these same thoughts in its own statement. its director says it's quote "unfortunate that during a tragedy like this some people choose to polarize our communities and our state by politicizing the situation and emphasizing the immigration status of the person accused." the director cites a study showing native? born citizens were more likely to commit crimes than immigrants ?? here legally or illegally. coming up tomorrow morning on daybreak?? we're sitting down with kimt news 3's political analyst dr. eric shoars who will be weighing on how this situation could impact the upcoming mid?term in addition... a woman identified by our sister station kcci as mollie's aunt posted the following statement on facebook. "please remember, evil comes in every color. our family has been blessed to be surrounded by love, friendship and support throughout this entire ordeal by friends from all different nations and races. from the bottom of our hearts, thank you." again rivera he's set to appear in court today. stay with kimt as we continue to follow this story and bring you developments.// / city officials