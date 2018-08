Speech to Text for CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

THE LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASED SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF ITS HELICOPTER CRASH FROM LAST WEEK. TAKE A LOOK -- THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 11 A-M THURSDAY AT THE DEPARTMENT'S TRAINING FACILITY. AUTHORITIES SAY THE PILOT WAS DOING A TEST RUN OF NEW EQUIPMENT WHEN THE CHOPPER VIOLENTLY FLIPPED OVER -- DUE TO STRAIGHT LINE WINDS. THE PILOT WAS SERIOUSLY INJURED.