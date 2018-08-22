Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!
Exactly how much is a tooth going for these days? We break it down.
Posted: Wed Aug 22 08:24:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 22 08:29:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Denise Yost
Mason City
Clear
71°
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
70°
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
70°
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
68°
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
70°
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Man charged with the murder of Mollie Tibbetts
UPDATE: Reaction to arrest in the disappearance and death of Mollie Tibbetts
Police find body believed to be Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts
Watch: Mollie Tibbetts press conference
Charles City Police: Man claiming to be with DHS stopping at homes
TIMELINE: Disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts
Teens speak out after finding human remains along Mississippi River: 'I was shocked, I was horrified'
The Latest: Suspect to appear in court in Iowa woman's death
Update: 2 injured, site closed for grain deliveries after Winnebago Co. grain bin explosion
Woman accused of driving drunk with five kids in her vehicle
Latest Video
Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit
CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash
August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!
Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18
Updated terminal & U.S. customs grand opening at RST
Neighborhood looks to revamp itself
Mental health training for student-athletes
Possible ordinance on short-term rentals
Remembering the 1883 tornado
Community Events