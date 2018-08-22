Clear

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Sunny and cool today.

------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((waking up to cooler temps this morning. it is brisk to start with lows falling to the low 50's. temperatures will rebound through the 50's and 60's in the morning and we will warm up to the mid and upper 70's for this afternoon. the skies will be clear and we will be sunny for the afternoon as high pressure moves over the upper midwest. more sun for thursday with comparable temperatures. storm chances will return thursday evening and last through friday. these storms will bring warmer temps for the weekend. the weekend will calm down for saturday with mostly sunny skies. highs on saturday will be back in the mid 80's. we're also going to be tracking yet another round of showers and storms on sunday and continuing into early next monday. the heat will start off next week but is expected to cool down by the end of the week. today: mostly sunny. highs: mid to upper 70's. winds: west at 3 to 6 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower 50's. winds: southwest at 3 to 6 mph. thursday: mostly sunny/late storms possible. thanks jon.
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
