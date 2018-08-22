Speech to Text for Updated terminal & U.S. customs grand opening at RST

after an extensive remodel ? which included building a new u?s customs facility ? the rochester international airport is ready to unveil their 12 million dollar airport upgrades. r?s?t is hosting a public grand opening later today ? but this morning kimt news three's deedee stiepan is giving us a sneak peek ? she joins us live at the rochester airport ? good morning deedee. good morning tyler and arielle. this is the upgraded terminal and u? s customs facility here at the airport. this right here used to be the delta ticketing counter ? that's since been moved to the other side of the airport to make room for this new baggage claim. one unique part of this design is these large doors ? which will close when an international flight lands to keep those passengers bags separate from domestic flight luggage. we weren't able to go inside the new u?s customs facility just yet ? but the public will get a chance to walk through it during the grand opening celebration tonight. you might remember ? the old us customs here at the airport did not meet federal safety security and space requirements ? which is why this upgrade was necessary in order for rst to keep its international status. a formal ribbon cutting ceremony is going to happen right here at 4:30. self?guided tours of the new facilities will go until 6pm. live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. thanks deedee. funding for the extensive remodel included more than 7 million from federal funds ? and nearly 4 million from the city of rochester.