Speech to Text for Neighborhood looks to revamp itself

the northrop neighborhood in northwest rochester is looking to re? vamp itself... and it's taking matters into it's own hands. the neighborhood spans from west silver lake drive over to cascade creek. live kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live from the neighborhood with how it's residents are focusing on it's future. tyler and arielle, after 400 of these flyers were passed out in the neighborhood, the consensus is pretty clear... it wants to become it's own sustainable neighborhood called lowertown. mary idso and her husband ivan are spearheading the movement. they hope to make the lowertown area it's own destination and identity within rochester. some of the goals include better streets for pedestrians, sustainable agriculture like a neighborhood garden, and bringing new businesses to the area. mary says it all comes back having a closer community. you know people need each other and that makes it a whole community. you know rochester is growing all the time and that doesn't mean we don't want to be part of the bigger picture, it just means this smaller core neighborhood, get to know your neighbors, rely on your neighbors. mary also talked to businesses on broadway and in the design district. i talked to them too and most tell me they're on?board with this new rebranding. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news the it's not just all talk, the ball is rolling on implementing this vision for the neighborhood. in the next few minutes we take a look at what's being done now, and how the neighborhood is working to move it's vision forward.