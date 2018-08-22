Clear

Mental health training for student-athletes

Mental health training for student-athletes

Posted: Wed Aug 22 05:03:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 22 05:03:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Mental health training for student-athletes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning... according to the national alliance on mental illness, one in five teens have or will have a serious mental illness. but one school is trying to help. stewartville high school brings in a mental health coach every year to mentally train athletes. morgan bailey is the girls soccer coach. the team got it's first training of the season last friday. the students athletes learn tools to handle things like stress and anxiety. for bailey, she sees the difference the training makes both on and off the field. not every kid is going to be a college athlete, not every kid is going to play professional sports, but every kid is going to be an adult some time in life and they have to have some kind of tool to get through. because at some point you're going to reach a tough time, and how are you going to get through it? the girls soccer team will have two more traning sessions, one mid?season and at the end of soccer season.
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Image

Updated terminal & U.S. customs grand opening at RST

Image

Neighborhood looks to revamp itself

Image

Mental health training for student-athletes

Image

Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Image

Remembering the 1883 tornado

Community Events