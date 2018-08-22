Speech to Text for Mental health training for student-athletes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning... according to the national alliance on mental illness, one in five teens have or will have a serious mental illness. but one school is trying to help. stewartville high school brings in a mental health coach every year to mentally train athletes. morgan bailey is the girls soccer coach. the team got it's first training of the season last friday. the students athletes learn tools to handle things like stress and anxiety. for bailey, she sees the difference the training makes both on and off the field. not every kid is going to be a college athlete, not every kid is going to play professional sports, but every kid is going to be an adult some time in life and they have to have some kind of tool to get through. because at some point you're going to reach a tough time, and how are you going to get through it? the girls soccer team will have two more traning sessions, one mid?season and at the end of soccer season.