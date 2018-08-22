Clear

Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Why Airbnb could cause issues in Rochester moving forward

Posted: Tue Aug 21 20:58:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 21 20:58:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Huinker

Speech to Text for Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a company used nation wide that allows people to rent out their homes for travelers...air- b-n-b. but in rochester-the city council is looking to add some regulations. roch bnb-vo-1 lowerthird2line:possible ordinance on short-term rentals rochester, mn rochester city councilman michael wojcik started this conversation. he says there are a lot of concerns from residents of air-b-n-b's taking over neighborhoods. he's concerned people will buy homes and turn them into short term rentals..deplea ting the already sparse affordable housing inventory. as people travel to rochester for appointments at mayo clinic...he says there is a need for temporary housing...but not at the cost for potential residents permantely moving to rochester. xxx roch bnb-sot-1 lowerthird2line:michael wojcik councilman ward 2, rochester we have such a hard time finding affordable housing for people in this community all we're doing is taking a already limited supply and making it smaller. you can still have rent out your home as an air b-n-b but the city is looking to regulate with a potential ordiance...wojci k says any penalities has yet to be determined. manafort-intro-2
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Image

Remembering the 1883 tornado

Image

Police warn of people going door to door

Image

Pine Island ICE facility decision

Image

Fill the Boot Campaign

Image

New Task Force to Tackle Housing

Image

Legacy Run for Children of Veterans

Image

Jeremiah Wilcox

Image

Body Recovered Might be Mollie Tibbetts

Image

Olive Garden gives back in Rochester

Community Events