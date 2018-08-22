Speech to Text for Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a company used nation wide that allows people to rent out their homes for travelers...air- b-n-b. but in rochester-the city council is looking to add some regulations. roch bnb-vo-1 lowerthird2line:possible ordinance on short-term rentals rochester, mn rochester city councilman michael wojcik started this conversation. he says there are a lot of concerns from residents of air-b-n-b's taking over neighborhoods. he's concerned people will buy homes and turn them into short term rentals..deplea ting the already sparse affordable housing inventory. as people travel to rochester for appointments at mayo clinic...he says there is a need for temporary housing...but not at the cost for potential residents permantely moving to rochester. xxx roch bnb-sot-1 lowerthird2line:michael wojcik councilman ward 2, rochester we have such a hard time finding affordable housing for people in this community all we're doing is taking a already limited supply and making it smaller. you can still have rent out your home as an air b-n-b but the city is looking to regulate with a potential ordiance...wojci k says any penalities has yet to be determined. manafort-intro-2