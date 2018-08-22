Clear

Remembering the 1883 tornado

How it actually shaped the future of Rochester

Posted: Tue Aug 21 20:57:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 21 20:57:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Huinker

Remembering the 1883 tornado

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

21st - marks 135 years since a tornado ripped through rochester. it killed several and injured many people... but we're finding out it also played a pivotal role in the founding of mayo clinic. kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us how.xxx tornado 135-llpkg-1 tornado 135-llpkg-4 nat: it's a long time ago... 18-83... when a "disastrous cyclone" ripped through rochester. leaving behind this devastation. killing 37 people and injuring 200 others. nat: guitar this concert is commemorating the day... 135 years later. guitarist doug hansen is remembering his great grandfather - nels - who died from the tornado. a grandfather he didn't know about until he did research in 2006... research that made him see that good can sometimes come from bad. tornado 135-llpkg-5 i was kinda blown away by the fact to think that 'wow, i had some sort of connection to mayo clinic' tornado 135-llpkg-7 all because of a push from the franciscan sisters... who helped care for those injured in the tornado... and wanted a place to do so. tornado 135-llpkg-6 a storm always devastates, by the fact that it's a storm - life, property, hopes, dreams - but out of it often will arise something new. tornado 135-llpkg-2 stand up: just think how the destruction of a tornado can make st. marys hospital go up and mayo clinic what it is today. tornado 135-llpkg-8 a type of place that hansen is now familiar with himself... the work i do now is play therapeutic music in hospitals and i play for suffering people all the time. and gives people hope through the language he knows best. tornado 135-llpkg-3 reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3.
