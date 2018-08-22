Speech to Text for Police warn of people going door to door

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police department is warning people about someone who is knocking on doors - saying they are a member of the department of human services. on the scene k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick went to the nieghborhood where it happened and has more. xxx dhs fraud-llmpkg-1 dhs fraud-llmpkg-5 you just dial 911 that's what they are there for they're there to protect us and they do a great job. linda quint lives accros the street from where her neighbor says a person rang their door bell claiming to be the department of human services. it happened on the 600 block of third avenue. her nieghbor didn't want to go on camera, but says the person looked the part-- dressing up and carrying a binder of paper. but they say something didn't seem right. that's when they called their local d-h-s office who says they didn't send someone out, so they called police. they say the individual was on foot and didn't notice a car, but the man had a reddish brown beard. for quint, knowing this happened so close to her home, makes her a little nervous. xxx dhs fraud-llmpkg-3 sha does not go door to door but if you don't know that it's really frieghtning. dhs fraud-llmpkg-4 those with the charles city police department say they want you to do exactly like what those who had their door knocked on did. call police if you feeling like something is just not right. in charles city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. dhs fraud-tag-2 this is a similar situation that happened in mason city just last week. the mason city police department says a female in a gold sedan was going door to door claiming to be with child protective services. that car was occupied by three others. cl hs-vo-1 lowerthird2line:apartment