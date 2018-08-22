Speech to Text for Pine Island ICE facility decision

conversations are being had in southern minnesota as well. it turns out the pine island city council is no longer looking into building an immigration and customs enforcement facility to house illegal immigrants. live kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was at the heated city council meeting this evening and is live in rochester now-brooke? pine island-liveintro-2 katie the pine island city council has rescinded, or reversed their decision. they are no longer considering bringing an ice facility to the small town and while many community members are cheering on the sidelines for this decision, others are dissappointed. and as you can see here, there wasn't an empty seat in the room. xxx pine island-pkg-1 pine island-pkg-2 "the taking back of this resolution, is some people are going to consider this a victory." lowerthird2line:city council decides against building ice facility pine island, mn "i really appreciate your decision" "there are many in this community that are going to consider this a loss." "but the taxes in this town are so high, i think if you get something like this started in this town, i think for everybody their taxes would go down." one woman especially feels this is a loss after tuesday's arrest of an illegal immigrant who is believed to have murdered missing university of iowa student molly tibbetts. "20 years old and doesn't have a life anymore. but yet you can justify tearing families apart? where is her family going to be?" while only 2 community members stood up in disapproval of the decision made by council, several others made sure to thank them. "i hope it does not change becauase i came in here with both triggers pulled ready to go off and i uncocked once i heard the rescind." "i too want to say thank you to all of you for shouldering this issue." at the end of the day, mayor rod steele says while it was nice to receive input from the community, the council is making their decision based off of further research into the national immigration scene, funding, and other aspects...not because of the backlash from community members. "to subject our town to this negative rhetoric for a number of months just isn't the right thing." pine island-livetag-2 several communtiy members who thanked the council also asked that next time a big decision like this is made, that they could be part of it. reporting live in the rochester studio brooke mckivergan kimt news