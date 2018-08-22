Clear

Fill the Boot Campaign

The fundraiser is aiming to help families impacted by muscular dystrophy

Posted: Tue Aug 21 17:14:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 21 17:14:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

breaking their fundraising record - and it's helping a worthy cause. the department is asking the community to fill a firefighters boot with change and bills to support the muscular dystrophy association. fill the boot-vo-1 lowerthird2line:fill the boot for muscular dystrophy austin, mn firefighter timothy olson tells kimt that the fundraiser wouldn't be possible without the generosity of the community. after 3 days of collection last week - the fire department raised more than 20 thousand dollars - the most they've ever collected in this annual fundraiser. while there's no cure for the group of diseases that cause muscle loss and weakness - the money will go towards research and sending kids with muscular dystrophy to a summer camp. xxx fill the boot-sot-1 lowerthird2line:timothy olson firefighter, austin fire department we're hoping theres local families local children that have some form of muscular dystrophy and we just want to help them out and give back a little bit fire departments participating in the fundraiser compete for the golden ax award - which goes to the department that collects the most money per member. the austin fire department has been the home of the golden ax since 2009. tonight on kimt news 3 at 10 - we'll find out if the firefighters think they'll be able to keep it this year. / governor mark
