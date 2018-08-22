Speech to Text for New Task Force to Tackle Housing

and members of a the task force for housing released their final report today...recomme nding 30-steps to improve access to quality and affordable housing across the state of minnesota. k-i-m-t news threes jeremiah wilcox is live with how this is new task force is going to help families in rochester. xxx air bnb-lintro-2 katie...i have this report that has a lot of recommendation s for counties throughout the state...sort of a blue print-to help all minnesotans become property owners. xxx htf-lpkg-1 housing task force-lpkg-2 sot: homes are really the basis on which communitites are built and which individual success is built. vo:it's a taskforce looking to invest in minnesota's future. "homes for all minnesotans" is the action plan governor dayton is putting in place to connect all residents with quality and affordable homes. sot: housing task force-lpkg-3 minnesota generally has historically had a competive with finding housing for our residents that competive advantage is starting to go away. vo: housing task force-lpkg-4 dave dunn is part of the task force and explains why people in minnesota struggle to buy a home. dunn says in olmsted county homes for sale went up from 189-thousand in 20-15 to 249- thousands dollars today...that's a 60-thousand dollar increase in the last three and a half years. sot: it's really difficult for people who are trying to get into home ownership. vo:in the report there's 30 recommendation s to increase housing opportunities. that includes building more homes and establishing programs that support homeownership. it an initiative rochester resident michael joyce and his wife support as they believe the greatest asset you have is your home. sot: it's hard to describe the feeling of sense of satisfaction of ownership and being apart of a neighborhood with other families. housing task force-ltag-2 part of the plan is to build 300- thousand homes by 20-30. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. governor dayton says there isnt a one size fit all for affordable housing...he says the recommendation s can be configured to fit differnet citites needs. live wx tease-live-2