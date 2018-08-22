Speech to Text for Legacy Run for Children of Veterans

thousand mile journey across 5 states to help children of veterans. hundreds of american legion riders are making a stop in austin for the annual legacy run. that's where we find kimt news 3's annalise johnon. annalise - how many bikers are there? legacy riders-lintro-4 katie - i'm here at the austin american legion where between 300 and 400 american legion riders from all over the country are relaxing after a day of biking - enjoying live music and a hog roast. legacy riders-lintro-3 but having a good time isnt the only reason theyre here - they're raising money and awareness. for the american legion legacy scholarship. legacy riders-lpkg-1 legacy riders-lpkg-3 nat these riders are helping the children of service people who lost their lives in active duty or became disabled. tom lenway is the commander of the austin american legion. as a desert storm veteran this cause hits close to home. legacy riders-lpkg-2 a lot of them they dont have opportunities. when you lose a parent because of death or disability because of their service to the country they dont have the income abilities in their families fun them going on beyond high school legacy riders-lpkg-5 nat from alaska to california - and connecticut riders are here from all over the country. like these 3 legion members - who say despite the gloomy weather - the ride is worth it. absolutely. its a bucket list item for all of us. its their first time on the legacy run - for a cause they believe in. legacy riders-lpkg-4 its helping our kids out. its helping the kids. thats what we're alll about helping our veterans and their families. its family first legacy riders-lpkg-6 and that's what all of the hundreds of riders are here for - riding on for the futures of the children of veterans. what this does is its ensuring that those kids have that opportunity - its not lost because their parents made sacrifices for their country nat sound: 4 secs legacy riders-ltag-3 since the scholarships creation in 2002 - the american legion has raised more than 13 million dollars for the children of veterans killed or disabled in action to get an education. live in austin annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. and the legacy run riders will be in the area for a little while longer. tomorrow - they're laying a wreath to honor jay c. hormel for his service in the military and his role in establishing the american legion.