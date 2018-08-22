Speech to Text for Body Recovered Might be Mollie Tibbetts

joining us. i'm katie huinker. breaking news tonight - a month long search has come to a devastating discovery. the body of missing university of iowa student mollie tibbetts is recovered...and within the last hour we learned one suspect is behind bars...charged with her murder. his name is cristhian rivera. in a press conference today authorities are detailing what rivera says happened. kimt news three's raquel hellman joins us live from the newsroom to tell us more. raquel? xxx tibbetts-nrvo-2 katie - the terrible news is echoing throughout our area... tibbetts-nrvo-1 lowerthird2line:body found, suspect in custody poweshiek co., ia this is a look at the scene in rural poweshek county where authorities say they found the body believed to be mollie tibbetts. the 20-year-old was last seen jogging july 18 near her home in brooklyn iowa. tibbetts-nrvo-4 now - cristhian rivera is charged with first degree murder in connection to her disappearance. investigators say surveillance video shows tibbetts jogging in a rural area near brooklyn as well as rivera's car. tibbetts-st3vo-1 tibbetts-st3vo-2 during a press conference today - authorities detailed an interview with rivera where he laid out what he says happened. rivera says he saw mollie running...and approached her. when she reportedly said she was going to call 9-1-1 and took off running...that's when rivera claims he blacked out and later came to near an intersection where officials believe he placed her body. while the body found this morning is believed to be mollie tibbetts - officials are waiting for test results to confirm it. xxx tibbetts-nrsot-1 lowerthird2line:rick rahn special agent, iowa division of criminal investigation "that autopsy is going to take place tomorrow at the state medical examiner's office and so we will await those results. sometimes that takes a while and that will aid us as well in the investigation." rivera is being held on a federal immigration detainer as the department of homeland security says he is an illegal alien believed to have been in the brooklyn area for 4 to 7 years. live in studio 3 - raquel hellman - kimt news 3. / thank you raquel. we will let you know the results of that the autopsy as soon as it's made available to us. stay with kimt on air and online for the latest. /