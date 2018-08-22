Speech to Text for Olive Garden gives back in Rochester

chain restaurant is giving back to people in the communities it serves. feeding homeless-vo-1 lowerthird2line:olive garden donates food to communities rochester, mn those at the olive garden in rochester are prepping food as part of their harvest program... where they donate food to local organizations. we're told this restaurant alone has donated 84- thousand pounds of food to the local women's shelter. that's an organization that serves women and children in 11 counties in the southeastern minnesota region. those who work at the shelter say it's something special.xxx feeding homeless-sot-1 lowerthird2line:terri allred women's shelter & support center a lot of people can't afford to go out to eat, they don't have the resources. and so to be able to provide food that is tasty and nutritious, it feels like a real treat to people. this program has been up and running since 2005. / stay with us... when