Warning about person going door to door

Charles City police say a man went to a home and told the resident that he was with the Department of Human Services.

Posted: Tue Aug 21 16:23:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 21 16:23:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Warning about person going door to door

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police department is warning the public about a person who is going door to door in charles city - acting as the department of human services.xxx osage dhs fraud-vo-1 lowerthird2line:police warn about people going door to door charles city, ia i would have called police immedietly linda quint lives on the 600 block of third avenue where police say a bearded man was going door to door pretending to be a d-h-s worker. k-i-m-t spoke to the individual who's door the man knocked on... but they declined to go on camera. they tell us he was very convincing... saying he wore the proper clothing and carried around a binder of paper... but something still didn't seem right to them. quint says it is quite frightening that this is happening so close to home.xxx osage dhs fraud-sot-1 lowerthird2line:linda quint charles city, ia dhs doesn't go door to door, but if you don't know that it is really frightening. the family did call floyd county d-h-s services to confirm if the person going door to door was with their office. they say he was not. / a new
