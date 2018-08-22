Speech to Text for DMC 5 year update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plan that aims to make rochester a global destination. as destination medical center continues to grow... the city is giving a 5 year update. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was at the board of county commissioners meeting today for the presentation and joins us live in the rochester studio now with more. she joins us live in the rochester studio now with more. brooke?xxx dmc update-lintro-2 raquel - after 5 years of the d- m-c really putting rochester on the map - a presentation was given today to show us where they are at with progress.xxx dmc update-lmpkg-1 lowerthird2line:josh johnson commercial appraisal supervisor "i think it shows our involvement especially in the assessing field, we are in charge of or we value all of the commercial and residential properties within the cities so it shows our involvement with dmc and the city of rochester." dmc update-lmpkg-5 johnsen presented to the board the progress that has been made over the last 5 years. including the fact that d-m-c is putting rochester on the map nationally, and globally. bloom is one company investing in rochester and their only other investment locations are in romania and saudi arabia. dmc update-ltag-2 johnsen also touched on the renovation of the miracle mile here in rochester which will include a fresh thyme market. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. also talked about in the presentation was the holiday inn renovations which will include 21 million dollars in upgrades. / it's estimated that millions of