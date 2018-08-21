Speech to Text for Murder trial gets underway in north Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a mason city man police say stabbed and killed another man near downtown mason city in may of last year is standing trial today - facing a first degree murder charge. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick was in the courtroom... he joins us now from the newsroom with the details of the braedon bowers trail.xxx bowers trial-lintro-2 raquel - police say they received the call may 30th of last year to a home on the 300 block of east state street for a person who was stabbed. today attorneys called those who responded to that scene to the stand to explain what they saw and heard that day.xxx bowers trial-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:bowers murder trial underway mason city, ia first the state called up the cerro gordo county sheriff's office dispatcher to the stand. they then played the 911 call where you can hear the voice of a man who was later identified as colby thompson. we need an ambulance we need an ambulance now whats the address whats the address what's the address. natural sound thompson identified bowers as the person who stabbed 20 year old wraymond todd in the chest. prosecutors then called up the sergant in command that day sergant steve klemas. he was the first officer to arrive on scene. he stated that another person showed signed of being stabbed. bowers trial-mpkg-3 i believe he was cut with a knife, why do you believe that, often when knifes are involved one person or multiple people receive cuts. bowers trial-mpkg-4 but it was brought up that there was no documentation in sergant klemas' report that bowers tried to run todd over with his car - as the state tried to prove. an attempt to run someone over in the driveway an important detail yes a significant detail yes. / bowers trial-ltag-2 the state also claims that bowers tried to flee to omaha - citing a number of text message converstaions he had with close friends... and the fact that he changed cars twice and changed his clothes after the stabbing. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / thank you brian. the trial will continue tomorrow...we'l l have a reporter there. stay with kimt news three on air and online for the very latest. / it's a economic development