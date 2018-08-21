Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-21-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cooler conditions are sticking around across north iowa and southern minnesota and the clouds will also be moving out overnight tonight. that will result in our overnight lows falling into the lower 50's. sunshine will stick around for the entire day on wednesday with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 70's. sunshine will continue into thursday as well, but we're tracking the return of some more showers and storms by thursday night and into friday. we aren't anticipating any severe weather. the weekend will begin on a quiet note, but we're also tracking a substantial warm up. highs on saturday will be back in the mid 80's. we're also going to be tracking yet another round of showers and storms on sunday and continuing into early next monday.