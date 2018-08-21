Speech to Text for Client experiences success with animal assisted therapy

not alone . in fact - a recent survey reveals that anxiety in america has risen... with most people worrying about finances and health. the american psychiatric association revealed 39- percent of people say they feel more anxious now than a year ago. kimt news 3 katie lange joins us live in the rochester studio... katie you found a place that offers a unique twist on therapy for mentall illness.xxx hope ranch-bg intro-2 raquel, i did... it's called hope ranch... hope stands for "horses offer personal empowerment". aside from talk therapy the organization here in rochester - uses animals to help people overcome life obstacles.xxx hope ranch-pkg-1 hope ranch-pkg-2 it was a trial and error process for brianne olson... hope ranch-pkg-7 "i remember that first session, i felt like i connected with her right away. i told her a lot of things that i hadn't told any other previous therapists." hope ranch-pkg-8 visiting five therapists before landing here... at hope ranch. kit muellner, a licensed mental health professional - owns the facility. hope ranch-pkg-3 "often we will get people referred to us after they have not been successful in more traditional approaches." hope ranch-pkg-4 a furry greeter meets clients at the door... "her old therapy dog honey, i was super connected to. i would spend a lot of my sessions on the floor either brushing her massaging her back or just petting her, especially if a particular session was really rough." animal assisted therapy has grown in popularity in the past few years. "there still is unfortunately quite a lot of stigma about mental health diagnosis and the animals don't judge, none of them do and so people feel completely accepted." the ranch also offers equine assisted learning... participants take part in an activity with the horses and then discuss their feelings, behaviors and patterns. "their ability to tune in to what's going on and the people that we are working with is what makes them such powerful partners in therapy" "a lot of the issues that were a lot bigger at the time, using the horses to work through those helped immensely." brianne was 16 when she started therapy at the ranch. "my biggest issue that i came here to work on was my depression. i've had depression most of my life and there were times where it was quite literally debilitating. i couldn't get out of bed, i wasn't showering." hope ranch-pkg-5 she isn't alone... mental illnesses are quite common. nearly 1 in 5 adults lives with a mental illness. according to the national institue of mental health as of 2016 nearly 45 million people are living with a mental imbalance. hope ranch-pkg-6 brianne tells me she's seen a lot of success with therapy... "i never used to tell anybody anything was bothering me. i used to say i'm fine, i'm ok. now i'm much more assertive and able to handle confrontation with a lot more confidence... feeling a lot more confidence just in general." hope ranch-bg tag-2 brianne tells me she never thought she would blossom into the person she is today.. and gives full credit to her therapy sessions... live in the rochester studio, katie lange, kimt news 3. / thanks, katie. hope ranch also specializes in equine assisted personal growth workshops and corporate team building. minnesota's