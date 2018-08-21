CO murder latest

Clear
Posted: Tue Aug 21 11:05:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 21 11:05:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Arielle Harrison

evening newscasts./// the colorado man suspected of murdering his family claims he killed his wife after (she( strangled their children. but prosecutors filed nine felony charges against christopher watts yesterday, including 5 counts of first?degree murder. omar villafranca was outside the weld county courthouse in greeley, colorado. "i have two beautiful girls that i am truly blessed with, every day." after initially denying involvment in his family's disappearence.. . christopher watts allegedly told investigators his pregnant wife shanann killed their two daughters, 4? year?old bella and 3?year?old celeste. "happy birthday!" according to a newly unsealed arrest affidavit watts claims that moments after he told her "he wanted a separation"... he observed her on a baby monitor "actively strangling" their younger daughter while their older daughter was "sprawled out on her bed and blue." he claims he then "went into a rage and ultimately strangled shanann to death." "it's so wrong. it's so not true. that's the last thing she would have done." "somebody has her, just please bring her back. i need to see everybody." just days after watts went on t?v pleading for his family's safe return, he allegedly told investigators where to find their bodies on a property owned by the company he worked for. "my office filed formal charges against christopher lee watts." in addition to the 5 murder charges... watts was also charged with one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy in the first degree, and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body. shanann's father was emotional monday as he thanked everyone for their support and prayers. "they
