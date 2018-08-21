Clear
Mollie Tibbetts latest

Posted: Tue Aug 21 11:02:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 21 11:02:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Arielle Harrison

for joining us i'm arielle harrison. breaking news we begin this afternoon with breaking news. it's a tragic end to a story that's captured the attention of the nation. kimt's been following the search closely for missing iowa woman mollie tibbetts for the past five weeks. and today... investigators in the search for the missing college student say they have a body... but... their search for answers is far from over. news broke around 8 this morning and we're expecting more information later in a press conference scheduled for this afternoon. but for what we know right now... we turn to cbs news corresponden t john schiumo./// her disappearance shocked iowans... led to hundreds of tips from residents throughout the midwest. and now cbs news has learned mollie tibbetts may have been found dead. a law enforcement source says investigators received information early this morning which led them to a field in rural poweshiek county and the body of a young woman. "they're going to comb over that body in great detail for signs that indicate, signs that are indicative of a struggle, for dna of a potential offender." the 20?year?old was last seen jogging july 18th near the area where investigators found the body. the university of iowa student was staying at her boyfriend's house at the time to watch his dogs while he was out of town. "we're not in a position to say who is a suspect, who isn't a suspect, or there are suspects." a team of 40 investigators interviewed dozens of residents and searched nearby farms and fields for weeks. "at this point the hard science kicks in. people want to be very reserved until we get that report from the medical examiner which is going to be very telling and for those of you following this story closely... we've mapped out on our website kimt dot com a timeline of the events involved in this investigation. it dates back to july 18th when tibbetts disappeared... to today with the search leading to a body. again we're anticipating some additional information from a press conference this afternoon. stay with kimt news 3 for the latest on this developing
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
