Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Illegal immigrant charged with murder in Tibbetts' death Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

A group of truckers help a special needs boy celebrate his 16th birthday.

Posted: Tue Aug 21 08:46:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 21 08:54:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Denise Yost

Speech to Text for Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

IT WAS A BIG RIG BIRTHDAY FOR ONE WISCONSIN BOY. WHILE DAKOTA CADD HAS CEREBRAL PALSY AND OTHER COGNITIVE DELAYS ... THERE IS NOTHING THAT HE LOVES MORE THAN WAVING AT TRUCK DRIVERS AND TRYING TO GET THEM TO BLOW THEIR HORNS. FOR HIS 16TH BIRTHDAY LAST WEEK ... TRUCKERS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY - AND EVEN AROUND THE WORLD - GATHERED TO HELP HIM CELEBRATE. AMELIA JONES REPORTS. A SIMPLE NOISE... "He loves his trucks." THAT BRINGS AN INSTANT SMILE... Peggy Cadd/Mother "When he was about two, he started, he'd see trucks and the head would turn and everytime we'd go down the highway he'd have to be honking the horns." AND THAT SMILE IS WHAT BROUGHT TRUCK DRIVERS FROM ACROSS THE WORLD TOGETHER, TO GIVE "BUBBA" A BIRTHDAY PARTY HE'D NEVER FORGET... Tinker Raasch/Bare Rabbit Ranch Trucking "To give and a smile, how could you not give back." TINKER DROVE ALL THE WAY FROM NEBRASKA TO MEET THE BOY WHO SPENDS HOURS SITTING IN HIS WHEELCHAIR WAVING AT TRUCK DRIVERS TRYING TO GET THEM TO BLOW THEIR HORNS... Tinker Raasch/Bare Rabbit Ranch Trucking "We're actually more his fans, you know, look what he brought together." TAKE A GATHERING THAT CAME TOGETHER IN JUST THREE WEEKS... Tinker Raasch/Bare Rabbit Ranch Trucking "I told my husband, I'm bobtailing it to Wisconsin we're having a party. And my gosh in three weeks it just grew like unbelievable." AND IT WOULDN'T BE A BIRTHDAY PARTY WITHOUT CAKE AND EVERYONE IN UNISON... SINGING TO A BOY WHO MADE THIS POSSIBLE BY A SIMPLE MOTION OF HIS ARM THAT MADE HIS WAY INTO THE HEART OF THE DRIVERS BEHIND THE HORN... Tinker Raasch/Bare Rabbit Ranch Trucking "He's got a lot of love in his heart, he grabs you, he wants hugs or kisses and he definitely wants your cap. " KNOW THERE'S A LOT OF LOVE THAT COMES WITH IT... Tinker Raasch/Bare Rabbit Ranch Trucking "You have to give...the world's full of a lot of takers, not enough givers."
Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warning about person going door to door

Image

DMC 5 year update

Image

Murder trial gets underway in north Iowa

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-21-18)

Image

Client experiences success with animal assisted therapy

Image

CO Murder LATEST

Image

Mollie Tibbetts latest

Image

Truckers Celebrate Birthday For Special Needs Teen

Image

New playground opening for Austin students

Image

Legacy ride heading through Austin & Albert Lea today

Community Events