Speech to Text for New playground opening for Austin students

back to school season is in full swing, and teachers are getting classrooms ready for students. but for austin's banfield elemetary school is making peparations (outside the classroom. it's installing new a playground this week! banfield principal jeff roland says the school's old playground was 30 years old. pieces were broken and the parts to fix them were tough to find. roland says the new, modern set is safer for students, and new features like a rock climbing wall gives the school more than just a place for the students to play. our p.e. instructor can have a class of first graders go out use the playground and have the new things to work on. coordination, balance, upper body, lower body strength, endurance, just by going on stations on the new playground. but the new playground already being installed isn't even fully paid for yet. in the next 20 minutes we take a look at how much the project cost and how you can help the project along. a local grain bin manufacturing company is helping to make a movie. producers of the film hope it gives people an idea of what being trapped inside a full grain bin is like. sukup manufacturing designed special bins to help with the shoot... and the cong inside them. how much it meant to people that somebody cared about it outside of their community i kind of realize it could have a really wide impact when and if we make the film. the movie is set to be released sometime in the summer of 20?