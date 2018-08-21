Speech to Text for Legacy ride heading through Austin & Albert Lea today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's going to be a sight to see in austin later today. that's right... over 300 motorcylcists are getting set to ride through the city... all for a good cause. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live in austin to tell us about the reason behind the ride. live good morning annalisa. tyler and arielle, 350 motorcylcists will coming down this street as part of the american legion legacy ride. riders are going through five states, and stopping through austin, to raise scholarhsip money for kids who lost a veteran parent after 9?11 or have a disabled parent who is also a veteran. since the scholarship started in 2002, the legion has raised over 13 million dollars for scholarhsips. roe naylor is president of the legion riders at post 91 in austin... he explains it's important to give back to families who gave to the country. if one of these kids lost a vet or a parent to active duty, that's money that's not brought into the home, that's a hardship on the home. their parents gave the ultimate sacrifice so we could do these things. the bikers will be coming from albert lea down oakland avenue around 1 pm. naylor encourages people to come down, and watch, and wave to the riders traveling. live in austin, annalisa pardo, kimt news the riders started in kansas two days ago... and so far, they've raised 280 thousand dollars.