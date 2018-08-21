Clear

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-21-18

Cloudy with cooler temps for today.

Posted: Tue Aug 21 05:08:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 21 05:08:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-21-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((we are done with the rain as we wake up with cooler temps back in place for the upper midwest. lows are falling around 60 and into the upper 50's. the clouds will stay with us for most of the day with a chance for some morning patchy fog. the clouds will start to thin out a bit for the afternoon. the sun will return for wednesday and thursday as temperatures return to near seasonal average. we're tracking more showers and storms for friday with highs in the mid to upper 70's. the weekend will start out on a good note but then we're tracking another round on sunday. temperatures by the weekend will be back in the mid 80's and that will continue into early next week as the heat returns. enjoy the cooler temps while we still have them. today: mostly cloudy. highs: lower 70's. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower 50's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10
Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Clouds stick around for today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New playground opening for Austin students

Image

Legacy ride heading through Austin & Albert Lea today

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-21-18

Image

Lake Mills volleyball players have their sights set high

Image

Independent film set in Mason City

Image

Taking the public bus to school

Image

Chateau Theater Setback

Image

Injuries Reported After Grain Bin Explosion

Image

Teens Talk After Finding Human Remains

Image

First Day of School

Community Events