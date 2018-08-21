Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-21-18

jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((we are done with the rain as we wake up with cooler temps back in place for the upper midwest. lows are falling around 60 and into the upper 50's. the clouds will stay with us for most of the day with a chance for some morning patchy fog. the clouds will start to thin out a bit for the afternoon. the sun will return for wednesday and thursday as temperatures return to near seasonal average. we're tracking more showers and storms for friday with highs in the mid to upper 70's. the weekend will start out on a good note but then we're tracking another round on sunday. temperatures by the weekend will be back in the mid 80's and that will continue into early next week as the heat returns. enjoy the cooler temps while we still have them. today: mostly cloudy. highs: lower 70's. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower 50's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10