Lake Mills volleyball players have their sights set high

What players have to say about the upcoming season

Posted: Mon Aug 20 21:13:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 20 21:13:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Huinker

Speech to Text for Lake Mills volleyball players have their sights set high

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lake mills bulldogs volleyball team is ranked number thirteen in class two "a" this year..but the players have their sights set even higher. brian vball-vo-1 brian vball-vo-2 the bulldogs are on the court preparing for their first game saying they are stepping up the intensity of practice. this season they are only returning two seniors and say there are a number of injured girls who likely won't be playing. but for the captains of the team, rank 13 isn't good enough. xxx brian vball-sot-1 brian vball-sot-2 we are going to just keep trying to prove to everybody that we are better than last year even with all the injuries and not a lot of returning girls just keep trying brian vball-sot-3 it's a lot better than i thought actually coming and i didn't think we were actually going to the rink that good but knowing that we are that's a lot of pressure on us seniors this year but will be good the bulldogs will be hosting the west hancock eagles this thursday for the first game of the season.
